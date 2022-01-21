January update coming soon to freefire, however, players of this popular mobile title will also be able to enjoy a new collaboration with Assassin’s Creed. That’s right, both sagas will have an event crossover that will reward users with loads of items inspired by the acclaimed franchise of Ubisoft and here we tell you the first details.

According to information leaked and published by the Brazilian website Free FireMania, This collaboration would come to the game during the month of March of this year, but at the moment this date has not been verified one hundred percent. The main event will be known as “The Brotherhood invades Bermuda” and will have a story starring Shiro, a member of the assassins.

Among some of the items you can get as part of this crossover are the following:

– Ezio Auditore Set

– Dark Brotherhood set

– Shadow Brotherhood Board

– Hidden Brotherhood Set

– Bag

– Hawk Skin

– Fist Skin

– Shadow Brotherhood Parachute

– Shadow Brotherhood Weapon Pack (AWM, Desert Eagle)

– Shadow Brotherhood Badge

– P90- Brotherhood of Shadows

– Avatar Brotherhood of Shadows

– Banner Brotherhood of Shadows

– Shadow Brotherhood Loot

– Guild Pack

– Guild Treasure Pack

– Guild Reward Pack

– Brotherhood of Shadows Pack (red)

– Brotherhood of Shadows Pack (Silver)

Although Free Fire Mania is one of the most reliable sites in terms of leaks, it is best to take this information with reservation until we have official confirmation of the event.

Via: Zee Business