Muniain made a memorable match, huge. He was a great figure in the game and led his teammates to the quarterfinals. “You have to savor magical nights like this one. San Mamés is magic, seeing people support us on nights like this is wonderful and being lucky enough to play every game here is wonderful”, pointed out the rojiblanco captain.

“We show again that we compete with anyone, that we take these matches at the highest level as they should be taken, with the utmost respect and dedication, emphasizing what needs to be done well,” he also congratulated.

“It was a very complete game, this competition shows that it is wonderful. We eliminated the current champion, we like the Cup, we are advancing little by little and tomorrow we will be in the hype”, he added. Personally, Muniain commented that “victory is what makes me enjoy the most” and that what he tries to do is “help the team, which is what I work for”.