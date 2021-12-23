Free fall – Campionissimi: previews and guests of the second episode, December 23rd

Tonight, Thursday 23 December 2021, at 9.45 pm on Canale 5 the second episode of Caduta libero – Campionissimi will be broadcast, a program conducted by Gerry Scotti that will see each other compete in the individual events of the game show co-produced by RTI and Endemol Shine Italy a super champion in the history of the ten editions of the program with eight other champions of the past and two famous people: in the final broadcast on Wednesday 5 January, then, the “2021 Champion of Free Fall” will be elected. “Christmas is that time of year when you have the whole family around the TV, as in the past they did with the fireplace. This is our present for the public ”, the words of Gerry Scotti. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances and guests

Each episode sees on the central hatch a super sample of the history of the 10 editions of Free Fall. To challenge him there are 8 other champions of the past and 2 famous people. In this second appointment on the central hatch Gabriele Giorgio will return (champion for 35 episodes and a total prize money of 316,000 euros) and the two VIPs who will play will be Roberta Giarrusso and Nicola Savino. Guests of the evening: Elettra Lamborghini, The Kolors, Gabriele Cirilli and Iva Zanicchi. The winners of the first 3 episodes of these specials will be present among the challengers of the last appointment, broadcast on Wednesday 5 January, which will elect the “2021 Champion of Free Fall”.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Free Fall – Champions live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Thursday evening (except for the last episode which will be on Wednesday) at 9.45 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform. MediasetPlay.it that allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones