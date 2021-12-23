Camavinga he is on the way to becoming the last polarizing element at Real Madrid. A footballer who goes out of frame and generates, for better or for worse, bewilderment. In San Mamés he had the always arduous task of being Casemiro’s substitute and this time it was not like the previous one, receiving Mallorca at the Bernabéu. San Mamés demands much more and the French did everything: fouls, fouls that were not whistled, prodigious recoveries, technical details, missed passes by meters and above all the feeling that when he touches the ball you can expect anything.

Camavinga plays so fast it seems like something out of the last Mad max. It goes with the maximum octane number in the injectors and without caring about the bodywork, its own or someone else’s. He only needs to launch riffs featuring the iconic flamethrower guitar. With him, Ancelotti is in danger of choking gum. Sancet’s goal (1-2) came in an action in which the french loses the ball and stays from miranda. A situation that ruffled Ancelotti and if Carletto Wearing a heart rate monitor, he would have been on the verge of the outbreak because Soto Grande became the Swede in an action of the French midfielder with Muniain in the 13th minute in which he forgave him the yellow. Four minutes later, another attack on Zarraga almost cost him the warning again.

The comparison between Camavinga and Casemiro this course.

BeSoccer Pro

Camavinga is having to learn something he is not used to, patience for not playing. At this point last season he had performed twice in Rennes without European competitions (1,077 ‘) than in this Madrid with Champions. The previous one, at the age of 17, he started 30 times with the Breton team … The recipe was given to him a long time ago by Julien Stéphan, the coach who made him debut in Ligue1, at AS: “There is a difference between being able to play a season of high level in his training club and to be able to play 60 games per campaign in a giant club every three days ”.

Yellow rain …

Playing so much, in this Madrid, it is complicated for him as long as he does not hold back. “You have to control your energy”, Dani Garrido warned in Sports Carousel and Alfredo Relaño pointed it out: “That position is for a more serene player”. But Camavinga doesn’t know or can’t. In the 64th minute he finally saw the yellow card. He will miss the game on January 2 in Getafe because it is the fifth warning, in just 620 minutes with Madrid. One every 124 ‘, while Casemiro, the most tagged (seven he has seen so far), sees them every 273 minutes. Ancelotti has been worried for a long time. It is the risk made a footballer.