Freddy Rincón passed the red light, video of the accident

Former Colombian player Freddy Rincón was involved in a serious accident at dawn this Monday in Cali, which left several injured.

Witnesses indicated that Rincón was driving his truck and crashed on Carrera 34 with Calle 5 and crashed into a Mio feeder bus, the mass transit of the city.

The police immediately arrived at the accident site and reported that five people were injured, among them, the bus driver.

Rincón was transferred to the Imbanaco Clinic in the capital of Valle del Cauca, in which he is valued by the doctors who treated him.

The wounded are also being treated and evaluated in different care centers in the area.

The official report on what happened is awaited.