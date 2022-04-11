Monday, April 11, 2022
Freddy Rincón passed the red light, video of the accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in Sports
Freddy Rincon

Freddy Rincon.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

The police investigate what happened.

Former Colombian player Freddy Rincón was involved in a serious accident at dawn this Monday in Cali, which left several injured.

Witnesses indicated that Rincón was driving his truck and crashed on Carrera 34 with Calle 5 and crashed into a Mio feeder bus, the mass transit of the city.

It may interest you: (Nairo Quintana crashed at the end of the stage of the Tour of Turkey, video)

The police immediately arrived at the accident site and reported that five people were injured, among them, the bus driver.

Rincón was transferred to the Imbanaco Clinic in the capital of Valle del Cauca, in which he is valued by the doctors who treated him.

The wounded are also being treated and evaluated in different care centers in the area.

Here the video.

The official report on what happened is awaited.

