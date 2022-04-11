“Come to the market place, find out what’s going on in the building, and get involved!” That’s what Michael Klaring, site manager of the Siemens measuring device factory in Berlin, often said to the workforce, says Stefanie Klicks. “During their working hours, they were able to be inspired by new robots, for example, or to contribute their strengths to non-specialist projects,” she says of her five years as a culture change officer at Siemens. In addition, employees have organized internal training series and passed on know-how to colleagues, says Klicks, who now works independently as an agile coach.

Claudia Künstler, Agile Coach at Sächsische Aufbaubank (SAB) since September 2021, wants to anchor agility in the corporate culture at the new location in Leipzig. The bank, which advises customers on how to apply for funding from the European Union or the federal government, often has to do with new products for technology funding. In order to cope with the growing number of employees and external changes, a cultural change is required. As a first step, Künstler offered seminars on agile working methods, and collaboration tools and feedback processes will be introduced shortly. “You’re finally here!”, they called out to her at the start.

Agile forms of organization are concepts that offer employees the freedom to help shape their work, to communicate openly and to deal with mistakes constructively. So-called agile coaches accompany the use of methods. “The focus here is on joint, step-by-step learning,” says Klicks. “Implementation and action are the drivers, unlike lengthy planning and reaction as in the past.”

Agility as a panacea?

In a study from 2021, the recruitment agency Hays examined the implementation of agile organizational forms in companies: According to this, almost two-thirds of managers from the human resources area – mainly from industry and services – are already implementing agile organizational forms in companies with more than 1000 employees. In addition, a third of the more than 1000 respondents stated that Corona had intensified this development. More and more employers are finding the idea that agile working can increase innovative strength and speed while at the same time making workers happier. In fact. At the same time, only twelve percent named the introduction of an agile organization as an important personnel issue, while the field of action “retaining employees” took the top spot with 40 percent. They seem to fail to recognize an indirect win-win effect: Greater freedom for employees can at the same time tie them more closely to the company and thus provide a competitive advantage in the battle for talent.