The state should spend more money on technology research, demands Fraunhofer President Holger Hanselka. In return, universities should examine scientific results to see whether they serve Germany's defense capability.

If it were easy, anyone could do it: Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems in Freiburg Image: dpa

You previously conducted research into the operational stability of complex technical systems. How stable is German research funding?

A system is operationally stable if it fulfills its task under defined conditions in a defined time. This cannot be equated with durability, because as a rule nothing lasts forever. Seen in this light, public funding from the federal and state governments is fairly robust.

However, due to the Federal Constitutional Court's ruling on the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), there is a significant lack of funds, including for battery and hydrogen research.