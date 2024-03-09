The Cambridge vandals: history doubly outraged in aesthetics and substance

Trinity College, Cambridge: the painting portraying Lord Balfour, painted in 1914 by Philip Alexius de Laszlo, was first smeared directly on the canvas (unprotected, not being in a museum) with a red spray, and then opened in several places with a cutter, presumably by an activist of an organization called “Palestine Action”, who claimed responsibility for the gesture and published the video of the massacre on social media. The small criminal group claims, in full delirium of crass ignorance, the alleged previous guilt of Lord Balfour for the creation of the State of Israel, and therefore for the current “ethnic cleansing” against the Palestinians, as well as for the British colonialism which he would then prepare and gave way to Jewish colonialism, as well as obviously condemning the British government's current support for Israel.

Cambridge Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.

Oliver Dowden, Deputy Prime Minister in the Sunak government, said that such an idiotic act now faces the full force of the law.

Arthur James Balfour, 1st Earl of Balfour, was former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the English Crown during the Great War, made relatively famous by the declaration of the same name, which was an official letter of intent to Baron Lionel Walter Rothschild, a leading exponent of the Jewish community English and the international Zionist movement, where the issue of the handover of the territories conquered by the British Empire to the detriment of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the First World War was addressed.

The letter/declaration stated in the incipit a “declaration of sympathy for Jewish Zionist aspirations” and was the result of a cabinet meeting on 31 October 1917. This letter was then attached to the Treaty of Sèvres of 1920, i.e. the peace treaty between the victorious powers of the Great War, mainly the British Empire, France and Italy, but also Greece and Japan, with the defeated Ottoman Empire, already an ally of Germany, although never actually ratified in Turkey and therefore replaced by the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923. Palestine was then assigned to British control, which after the Second World War would hand over to the newly formed State of Israel.

Obviously the infamous vandals who brutalized Lord Balfour's painting are, like all vandals, illiterate criminals: in fact the “Balfour Declaration” was, unlike the demented allegations of the cowards equipped with spray and cutter, a document proving the foresight of Balfour and the government of David Lloyd George, who in time not only understood the importance of the so-called “Jewish question”, but also the need to protect the Palestinian residents, in a union which, set in its time, was extremely progressive and notably rather far from being necessarily conflictual, and which indeed also offered growth prospects for an area considered relatively unproductive and underdeveloped. Unfortunately, subsequent developments, especially during the 1930s, soon led to mismanagement and a degeneration of the problem of coexistence between the two different ethnic groups and to a substantially violent invasion that would drag Palestine into the seventy years of war that arrived. up to us.

The letter to Lord Rothschild of 2 November 1917 in fact literally read:

“His Majesty's Government view with favor the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavors to facilitate the attainment of that object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which shall prejudice civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other State.”

Now, beyond the idiotic babbling of the painting-ripping idiots, what happened is that these bandits damaged a painting of great value as well as of inestimable historical value, with a disgusting gesture based on their ineptitude even at deciphering nine lines in number, therefore quadruply infamous; for having vandalized a work of art, for having made a woke/cancel gesture like scoundrels such as they generally are, for having even made the wrong character to be deprecated and for minimal inability to understand a written text, for having overturned historical reality, for the cowardice of venting one's anger (especially if more than justified by the objective war crimes that Israel is committing against the Palestinians) not only on the wrong target, but above all on an object of value, but defenseless in itself. It's easy to stab a painting hanging on a wall: more men's actions, they don't even know what paintings are.

But the disgust for such vile mental degenerations is, and it doesn't hurt to say it despite the good intentions, also poured on the moral instigators of such filth, i.e. the multi-marcescent wokists/cancelists, including many self-styled members of school and university pseudo-communities and of the so-called world pseudocultural, in England and in the rest of Europe, including Italy obviously.

How many times have we heard even famous professors belittle the criminal scope of similar attacks on statues, buildings, paintings, just because the damage reported was minor? When they were told that it was only a matter of time before some moron or mythomaniac would move on to more serious vandalism, they went out of their way to defend the poor young people who were far more brutalized by climate change, racism, white supremacism, chauvinist sexism, discrimination against homosexuals. , and by a thousand other holy instances, debased vice versa by the use of vandalism. We have heard the fake professors say “yeah but otherwise they won't be listened to and they will feel neglected and excluded as a generation” painting the picture of a trendy sideshow justificationism. After all, what is the restoration or even the loss of a painted canvas compared to the tragedy of the Palestinian people? There are even too many old paintings hanging on the walls of beautiful European buildings, also built on the exploitation of the subject and “coloured” world populations as well as on the perfidious colonialism thirsty for money and blood, right?

Try to explain for the millionth time to these synaptically deprived people that every single vestige of the past allows us to understand the same, as well as the present and partly the future, which we would like to be better, therefore more cultured rather than more ignorant. They will tell you that you are an old man nostalgic for a past that no longer exists and that it itself must “keep up with the times”. I move with the times which incidentally are times that make you vomit precisely because the books that explain the historical sequence have not been opened.

Consequently we ask ourselves: the material perpetrator of the lurid gesture and the direct instigators will probably be punished to the rigor of the sacred norm, but what about the indirect instigators? Even if they are protected by the equally sacred right to speak, wouldn't they at least be pointed out to the public pillory, for manifest stupidity, at least?

Usque tandem? We have to wait for a madman to set fire to a Renaissance Madonna or to pick other fingers and legs of Greco-Roman statues, in the name of the extermination of the North African lions deported to Rome for the circus games at the Colosseum and therefore primarily responsible for Climate change due to environmental modification and even pollution of the seas due to discharges of heavy metal residues due to the manufacturing of weapons for legions and gladiators model Maximus Decimus Meridius with Russell Crowe?

Sometimes the nostalgia for those lions who ate those guilty of crimes against the State, and therefore against the community, becomes decidedly poignant