In Moscow, a teenager gave 2.5 million rubles to attackers who offered him to play on bets in Brawl Stars, a law enforcement source told Izvestia.

Of this amount, he sent 1.8 million rubles through the terminal to a QIWI wallet and subscriber phone numbers, transferred the other part to an unidentified person, which caused damage to his mother on a large scale, the source said.

This is far from the only case of cheating fans of mobile games, Group-IB told Izvestia. With the departure of Supercell, the developer of Brawl Stars from the Russian market, new fraudulent schemes have appeared on the Web related to the sale of game currency. Their victims are mostly children, but adults too.

“This year, more than ever, cybercriminals are actively using the scenarios of brands that have left Russia, including gaming ones, to lure money and data from victims,” they said. At the top of such schemes is the multiplayer video game Brawl Stars, which is especially popular among children,” Evgeny Egorov, Group-IB Lead Analyst of the Digital Risk Protection Department, told Izvestia.

On the other hand, in 2022, Russians began to spend at least half less on games than in the past, banks noted. Gaming spending of Rosbank clients in 2022 decreased by 40%, MKB clients — by 92%, and among MTS Bank clients the number of purchases of video games decreased by 3.4 times.

