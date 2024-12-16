Since Elon Musk launched Grok, “uncensored” artificial intelligence (AI) available for free to X users, many people have given free rein to their creativity on social networks with the most surreal images. Among them, figures such as Madonna or Frank Cuestawho have not been exempt from controversy.

Although it is not the first time that he has used his social networks to firmly charge against the management of politicians -especially against that of the Government-, the herpetologist has once again surprised everyone, opting, this time, for a humorous approach with the help of AI.

Thus, throughout last weekend, the youtuber He has shared several images with controversial figures such as Franco or Che Guevara that have not gone unnoticed on social networks. “I think if Pedro Pinocho-Sánchez sees this he will get scared,” Cuesta commented, laughing, along with an image of him having a few beers with the Spanish dictator.

Given the commotion caused, Frank de la Jungla attacked his detractors this Sunday on the platform formerly known as Twitter, using images of himself transformed into a clown. “You can insult… but “I have a house and it’s paid for,” Yuyee’s ex said in X.

“Work will make you men”

In the same line, the youtuber He once again resorted to AI with an image of him next to Che Guevara to launch a new blow against those who support the communist guerrilla. “Surely many with the LGTB – “Work will make you men.”

According to him, this was the motto that Guevara used in the concentration camps he established for homosexuals. “This was the slogan that was in the labor camps, where the murderer Che Guevara He rounded up those ‘faggots’ and then shot them. I’ve seen Che t-shirts at LGBT rallies for a long time… peculiar thing”, he added.

This publication, which in just a few hours accumulated almost a million views on X, has generated all kinds of reactions. Such is the case of streamer ElMilloR, who threatened to silence him from the platform: “Grandpa, I understand that you just discovered AI, but “If you upload a photo, I’ll silence you.”





For his part, Cuesta, far from being intimidated, replied to the streamer casting doubt on his career. “Don’t worry, if you work hard and do something notable in life it is possible that one day X’s AI will recognize you and can create images of you too,” he wrote, in an ironic tone.

Faced with those who have not hesitated to support him in his viral criticism, the herpetologist has settled the controversy by addressing his “haters” again, whom he represents, with the help of AI, as if they were sheep in a flock. “It’s been a long time since I had so much fun in X. And the amount of self-conscious morons around here”, he concluded.