[Este artículo contiene SPOILERS de ‘FROM’ temporada 3]

Who is the man in yellow?

Obviously the presentation of this character has been the end of season coup d’état and it is clear that it will have a very relevant role in the development of the next episodes and in the history of the cursed town. It is an evil being, but it does not seem to have the same nature as regular monsters, because for starters, it can hunt during the day, so it is possible that it is of a higher level.

In this last chapter, when Fatima explains the origin of the monsters, she says that someone promised them immortality in exchange for killing the children, Is it possible that someone was this man?

Also, from the things he says to Jim, we know that It’s the voice he heard on the radio at the end of the first season, and therefore he observes them. Specifically, he tells him that knowledge has a price, and in this case, Jim pays for Tabitha and Jade’s discovery with his own life.

Finally, when Victor’s father tells Tabitha that Miranda was obsessed with the visions she had of the town, we can see that in one of his paintings appears a man in a yellow suit, so in a sense, in her past lives Tabitha would have already encountered him.

What will happen to Boyd next season?

Already with Sara’s return to town we saw how many of the inhabitants questioned Boyd’s ability to protect them, but in this season, The sheriff experiences multiple situations that jeopardize his position as leader. Specifically, Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) He begins to doubt his decisions, such as saving the cattle, and abandoning Randall in exchange for the keys to the ambulance also works against him.

Beyond all this, in the last chapters we see how the rectitude with which he has always acted begins to be lost. Not only does he hide that Fatima had murdered Tillie (Deborah Grover) But he also decides to torture Elgin to save his daughter-in-law. It is evident that when the townspeople discover the latest events, Boyd will lose his role as protector and must face criticism and hatred from others. Who will then take the reins of the town?





Are there more reincarnated inhabitants?

After the discovery of Tabitha and Jude’s origins, it is impossible not to wonder if perhaps There are no other inhabitants whose destiny is to reach the town again and again. Specifically, speculation is already circulating on the internet about whether Randall is one of them. In season two we see how he is sitting on the bus carving something out of wood, and in this season we will see that it is a skull, very similar to the totems that appear in the lake, next to the cabins.

However, we know that Randall has not been to the town, so he has not seen those figures. Is it possible that he himself carved the totems in the past? This would fit the explanation of Tabitha’s bracelets, which she made over and over again, in her different lives.

Likewise, it is possible that other characters in the series who seem to have a special connection with the town, like Sara, Elgin and even Boyd himself, have also been part of the town’s original inhabitants.





Is a great massacre coming?

With the latest revelations it seems clear that the functioning of the town seems to respond to a cyclical structure in which everything is repeated over and over again. The inhabitants, once they move away from the tree on the road, enter a spatial loop in which the road constantly takes them to the town. The reincarnations of Tabitha and Jade also confirm that somehow everything returns to the town, as well as the monsters, who cannot die and, if they die, they are reborn.

This makes us think of Victor’s constant warnings – since the first season – about an imminent massacre like the one that occurred when he was little. That great massacre happened when Miranda was trying to save the children and now that the inhabitants are closer to knowing the truth and with the resurrection of the smilie monster, it is very likely that such a climactic moment is approaching.

All these questions will have to be resolved in the next season which, to the relief of fans, has already been confirmed and It will be released in 2026.

