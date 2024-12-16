The factory will be in Trujillo and will generate about 300 jobs

This Monday, the European Commission approved Spanish aid worth 81 million euros to support the company Diamond Foundry Europe in the creation of a new factory for the synthetic diamond production semiconductor grade, used in high technology, in the Cáceres town of Trujillo (Extremadura).

The factory will produce synthetic diamond wafers that can serve the semiconductor industry as an alternative to other resources currently used, such as silicon, and that can meet the demand for fundamental sectors such as 5G networks or electric vehicles.

The Spanish state aid approved by Brussels will take the form of a direct subsidy worth 81 million euros, while it is estimated that the total investment will amount to about 675 million.

The new factory is planned to be carbon neutral and will run on completely renewable energy generated by a photovoltaic solar plant.









It is estimated that it will have an approximate capacity of between four and five million carats a year and that the project creates some 300 jobs both direct and indirect.

In addition, the works are expected to finish this spring and the production line will begin testing in autumn, with the aim of the new plant being at full capacity by mid-2025.