Pecco Bagnaia, the sweet kiss to his girlfriend Domizia Castagnini after the 2022 MotoGP title

Francesco Pecco Bagnaia is in history: MotoGp champion in 2022 (he who also won in Moto2): an all-Italian triumph (on the Ducati) that brings Italy back to the top of the world as it hasn’t happened since Valentino Rossi. In the midst of many beautiful feats touched upon: da Andrea Dovizioso (three times vice world champion after spectacular duels with the phenomenon Marc Marquez) a Franco Morbidelli (second behind Mir in 2020) up to Bagnaia which a year ago closed behind Fabio Quartaro (overtaken this year after the Yamaha champion had accumulated 91 points ahead of the Sachsenring GP in June). And alongside Bagnaia in this winning ride there has been there for many years girlfriend Domizia Castagnini. Together with the pilot’s sister, Carola, obviously he was in the Valencia box to support Pecco on the day that made him MotoGP world champion. After the race, the Ducati rider went with her to the Sky commentary booth where they were Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini. And when they asked her for a comment on this exciting day, Pecco immediately intervened, joking about his partner’s state of mind: “She doesn’t speak otherwise she cries again”. Smile in the studio, then the sweet scene of Bagnaia giving a kiss to her Domitia.

Pecco Bagnaia, who is Domizia Castagnini the girlfriend of the MotoGP world champion

There girlfriend of Pecco Bagnaia, Domizia Castagnini she is 29 years old and is a fashion buyer (ie someone who buys garments from the various fashion houses to take to the store). Both are originally from Chivasso (province of Turin) and have known each other since childhood. But love blossomed six years ago, since the end of 2019 they have been living together in their home in Pesaro together with theirs “Turbo” dog. Domitia has a good social following, where she counts 29 thousand followers on her Instagram profile. “During the first two years in MotoGP it was hard to find a way to distract him or cheer him up. This was my most important role. Our relationship has never particularly changed. But when your partner is fulfilled professionally, it is a happiness for the couple. I have always had great respect for him. Seeing him happy while realizing his dreams is a satisfaction for me too “.

