LAST THURSDAY NIGHT, the hearing was verified to repeat the link to the process against the lawyer Paulo Diaz Gargari. What was experienced in courthouse of the State of Mexico was embarrassing.

The litigant, that likes to set himself up as a kind of activist and vigilante, he arrived very angry at the Tlanepantla court and started taking pictures legal representative of the victim and your adviser.

Later, from the height of the second step of the entrance, he harassed one of the lawyers of the part offendeddemanding that it be thoroughly searched in front of him.

But that was not all: while the two parties waited outside the room, he was attracted to the victim representative, who, seeing him coming, offered his hand waiting for a greeting typical of the cordiality that the venue imposed.

However, those who managed to hear something say that what he said was: “you could kill someone with that suit.” Confusion that ended with Paulo beating up, using high-sounding words, the opposing attorney.

Already at the hearing, as everyone expected except him, he was linked to the process for the second time in less than a year, to which he responded with threats of insults against the judge and threats of beating two female interns.

His wife could not contain herself either and from the third floor of the courtroom she also uttered insults: the police had to intervene to prevent Diez Gargari and his four companions from attacking another lawyer who had been left behind, while trying to leave the courtroom.

The famous criminal was linked to the process since last year for having invaded a general communication route, read the Bicentennial Viaduct, which he illegally blocked.

What it seeks is for the federal government to carry out a series of bureaucratic-judicial procedures that result in an unappealable declaration of an administrative nature.

In other words, it demands that the current government of Alfredo del Mazo Mazarevoke the Bicentennial Viaduct concession because Paulo himself represents the interests of a company that was rejected from the same tender 15 years ago: Infraiber.

WELL, NOTHING, THAT the increasingly discredited Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation awarded a contract of 800 million pesos to Proacon Mexico last week. It is to build a tunnel in Hidalgo. But the process is very messy: the dependency under the command of Jorge Nuño did not carry out a correct due diligence of the group to which it handed over the business. It is a 100% signature of the Spanish Aldesa, responsible for the infamous sinkhole of the Paso Express de Cuernavaca that cost the life of a father and his son in July 2017. But this is not the most important. What is relevant is that Proacon-Aldesa is 75% of China Railway Construction, a company that appears on the list of companies sanctioned by OFAC, an office of the United States Department of State, in charge of sanctioning businesses and freezing their assets when their shareholders are involved in money laundering and terrorist financing. In the recent meeting of clarifications, in an unusual way, Nuño’s pupils advanced the date of presentation of offers, with which they left out all the competitors, except Proacon.

IN CITI they are already under pressure to reach the last phase of the sale of Banamex, which is directed by Manuel Romo. Today marks 18 days since the financial conglomerate chaired by Jane Fraser has the only two binding offers it has received: that of the groups led by Germán Larrea and Daniel Becker. As far as is known, both are very close, of the order of 8.5 billion dollars. It is already at the stage in which the two bidders are accessing data and financial, accounting, legal, labor information and more detailed information systems, which allows them to fine-tune their economic offer even more, according to the hidden liabilities they detect. The process is carried out directly in New York by the Spanish Manolo Falcó, co-director of Citi’s Global Investment Banking, and the Mexican Enrique Pani, vice president of Banking, Capital Markets and Consulting at Citi.

SPEAKING OF GERMÁN LARREA MOTA VELASCO, notice that the second richest man in Mexico, with a fortune according to Forbes of 30 billion dollars, only surpassed by Carlos Slim, has just made the most expensive real estate purchase so far this year in the state of Illinois. This is a super luxury apartment at the St. Regis in Chicago. He cost him, they tell us, around 20.5 million dollars, which according to local public records, if it is not the highest of 2022, he is one of those who are breaking records. This hotel was previously known as the Vista Towers. It is the third skyscraper in the city, with 101 floors and 363 meters, which was completed just two years ago. So if the so-called “King of Copper”, owner of Grupo Minero México, Ferromex and Cinemex, does not stay with Banamex, he already has a consolation prize.

CERTAINLY, Enrique and Agustín Coppel Luken did give Julio Carranza their full support so that he became president of the Association of Banks of Mexico, taking over, precisely, from Daniel Becker, boss of Banco Mifel. Carranza effectively did not comply with the statutes of the union, which establishes being a director or president of a bank. Although Carranza was the founder of Bancoppel, he was its vice president. However, he already presides over it. The Coppels appointed him president on October 12 and the National Banking and Securities Commission, chaired by Jesús de la Fuente, was notified within the next five days of the deadline. What is unheard of is that until now there is no public record or any official notification to the market and clients of that appointment. That generated confusion among several associated with the ABM.

THE CEO OF DHL, Antonio Arranz, recently recognized by the Great Place to Work Mexico as one of the most influential managers in the country, continues with the successes, now with the presentation of his new book “Efficient Chains. Invincible Companies”, this Wednesday. Arranz breaks down the keys to business success and offers a detailed explanation of what a supply chain is, how it works, its importance for any sector, and methods and strategies to identify and optimize it with the help of technological trends. The author is an industrial engineer from UNAM and is part of the private program between Harvard University and the Young Presidents Organization.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE of Justice of the State of Puebla presented the request for judicialization before the Court of Control and Criminal Orality of the City of Puebla, in order to exercise criminal action through an arrest warrant against AE Capital and Luis Antonio Echevarría Fonseca, attorney legal, and Gabriel Antuán Ortega Vázquez. AE Capital has presented a number of amparos to benefit from their legal situation, as well as in the classification of the crime and thereby evade their responsibilities by preventing criminal action against them.