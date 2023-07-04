Francesca Michielin: “Insulted on social media as a woman”

A few days before the start of his new tour, starting on July 9th, during which he will also present his new song, Lightning Boltsthe singer Francesca Michielin retraces her professional and private life in a long interview with Corriere della Sera.

The interpreter tells of having returned to live in Bassano, in the province of Vicenza, where she grew up: “There I attended a lay center linked to the Scalabrinian missionaries and the activities were attended by Filipinos, Nigerians and Brazilians. My parents didn’t want me to become a ghetto and grow up without prejudice, but some didn’t send their children precisely because of this multiculturalism. This is the less beautiful side of the province where you often meet those who perceive society as made up of people of only one type”.

The singer then recalls the triumph a X Factor obtained when he was just 16 years old: “That victory was a conquest because it wasn’t linked to aesthetics: the public understood that there was something. Today, even if it’s not true, they tell me I’m cool”.

“I have a more beautiful relationship with my body and the image that I have chosen. And I’m also proud to be able to embrace my contradictions: they are all and none” adds Francesca Michielin.

The interpreter then adds: “People don’t like the fact that a woman can have more interests. When they write her ‘she thinks about singing’ under a post on a social issue I experience it as an insult equal to ‘go clean the dishes’. On social media I was subjected to hating and sexist insults for six months for having misunderstood the definition of a guitar technique”.

According to Francesca Michielin, music is a male-dominated sector: “The narration that is made of women is still and the narration that women make of themselves is ahead. On the one hand, the sexist lyrics of the trap are in vogue. Kids hear these things and end up saying: ‘all women are whores’”.

We will soon see you again for the second consecutive year at the helm of the new edition of X Factor, where he will also find Fedez, with whom he has collaborated several times, and Morgan, who was one of the coaches in the edition won by the singer: “They are people I respect. Morgan gave me Satie’s Gymnopédies which got me through my very first conservatory exam. With Fede I shared a lot of music and important experiences such as the Sanremo stage. I know he and I seem like opposites. We have different attitudes but on certain things we are on the same wavelength: he has moral values ​​similar to mine ”.