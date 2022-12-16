Argentina and France will play on Sunday for their third world star after the defending champions sealed their pass on Wednesday by beating rocky Morocco (2-0), so the stadium lusail It will be the scene of the clash between the king and his heir, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappéteammates at Paris SG.

The great legend of football in the 21st century has 90 minutes left to try to win the supreme title, the only thing missing from his endless record, unlike his successor, who already lifted the golden trophy four years ago in Russia.

At 35 years old and after giving another exhibition in the semifinals against Croatia (3-0), Messi warned that he was “very happy” to be able to finish his World Cup tour by playing a final.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the stars of Argentina and France in this 2022 World Cup and who lead the scoring table with five goals each.

France qualified for the final on Wednesday after beating Morocco 2-0, without the need for the goalscoring success of Mbappé, who scored his last two goals in this World Cup during the victory against Poland, in the round of 16 (3-1).

The Argentine star for his part has scored a goal in each of the three knockout rounds that Argentina have overcome on their way to the final.

In second place in the scoring table are Julián Álvarez and Olivier Giroud, who tie with four goals in their lockers. Both players will also be able to fight to finish this World Cup as top scorer.

Thousands of millions

The confrontation is measured in everything, but one that draws attention is the value of the two payrolls, in which the French clearly dominate.

According to the specialized portal transfermarkt.co, the team led by Didier Deschamps has a market value of 997.50 million euros, a very important figure.

The squad has an average age of 26 years and is going for the consecutive title, after having won Croatia in the final in Russia 2018.

Mbappé is the player with the most value, since his record is valued at 160 million euros, there is no one that is more valued on the planet.

Olivier Giroud, one of the men who has been key, has an important item. His goals have been decisive, but only his pass costs 4 million euros today. It is clear that the contest ends in Qatar and that value will rise.

After Mbappé he appears in the ranking Aurelien Tchouanemi, who has a market value of 80 million euros.

The portal ensures that Argentina’s payroll has a value of 645.2 million euros, nothing to do with its rival in the World Cup final.

Those led by Lionel Escaloni they have an average age of 27 years and Lionel Messi is not the most expensive player.

It is noted on the page that the Inter Milan striker, Lautaro MartinezIt costs 75 million euros, nothing to do with the Mbappé issue.

Messi costs 50 million euros, but in this World Cup his performance has been remarkable.

