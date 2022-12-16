Bloomberg: some tanker owners refused to transport oil from Russia after December 5

Some tanker owners began to refuse to transport the Russian brand of ESPO oil from the Far Eastern ports after the entry into force of the price ceiling for oil from Russia from the G7 and EU countries, writes Bloomberg.

The agency has seen signs that shipowners are wary of loading ESPO oil supplied via the Far East-Pacific Ocean pipeline at the port of Kozmino by analyzing tanker tracking data. Bloomberg attributes this to the fact that the cost of ESPO oil exceeds the price of $ 60 per barrel, set within the price ceiling of Western countries.

The restrictions came into force on December 5, and for the first 10 days in the port of Kozmino, tankers were loaded with half as much oil as in the same period a month earlier: 4.4 million barrels against 8.8 million barrels. At the same time, there are no such problems with the main export brand of Russian oil Urals, which may be due to the fact that it is sold at a price below $60 per barrel.

According to Bloomberg, at least two large shipowners – China’s China Cosco Shipping Corp and Greece’s Avin International – have already refused to ship Russian oil to ESPO after December 5. Small companies may take their place, but if difficulties with insurance and payment for delivery continue to grow, there are high risks of a further decline in oil exports from the Far East.

In this case, Russian companies will have to resort to the services of a shadow fleet that transports oil from sanctioned countries such as Iran and Venezuela. At the same time, Russian oil trading sources indicate that it is too early to conclude whether the latest data on the drop in ESPO shipments is “something systematic” and whether any serious consequences will follow.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa said that Russia does not need to create a “shadow fleet”, since many countries already want to buy Russian oil.