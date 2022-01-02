The French government announced that the measures to isolate people infected with the Covid-19 virus and their contacts will be reduced from Monday to fully vaccinated, in a move aimed at preserving social and economic life in the country.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that, as of Monday, fully vaccinated patients will have to self-quarantine for a period of seven days, regardless of the mutant they are infected with, and this period can be reduced to five days if it is proven by the laboratory that they are free of the virus.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview published on Sunday that fully vaccinated people who prove that they have been in contact with people infected with the virus will not have to isolate themselves, as of Monday, but will have to respect the rules of social separation, health prevention and “regular examinations.”

Prior to these amendments, those infected with the virus had to isolate themselves for a period of ten days, while those in contact with any infected mutant or micron were supposed to isolate themselves for at least seven days, while the isolation period could reach 17 days, regardless of the mutant, if Contacts residing in the same house with a person infected with the virus.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the amendment of these rules was made due to the “extremely rapid increase in the prevalence of Omicron in France” and also with the aim of “balancing the benefits and risks with the aim of ensuring control of infections while preserving social and economic life” in the country.

In its statement, the ministry pointed out that “the available preliminary virological data” indicates a “shorter incubation time for the omicron mutant compared to the previous mutant,” which allows for a reduction in the isolation period.

As for those infected with the virus who have not been fully vaccinated, they must self-isolate for a period of ten days, with the possibility of reducing this period to seven days if the result of their laboratory test is negative.

The same applies to contacts who are not fully vaccinated, as they must quarantine themselves for a period of seven days and at the end of it undergo a laboratory examination to prove that they are not infected with the virus.