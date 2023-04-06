New day of mobilization in France, where tens of thousands of people took to the streets for the eleventh protest against the pension reform wanted by the government of French President Emmanuel Macron and which raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. The presence of the police forces is also huge with 4,200 agents in the field in Paris alone where clashes between protesters and the police have occurred Follow the updates
00:00
#France #pension #reform #demonstrations #clashes #police #Paris #direct
Leave a Reply