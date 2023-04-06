The Belgian, nicknamed Monsieur Roubaix, has won four times on cobbles: “Here you win with your head. Van der Poel is my favourite, Ganna is top 5 but don’t compare him to Moser”
The four hits impress. But perhaps it is even the overall view that strikes the most: four second places, one third, never worse than seventh in 14 participations (if we exclude his retirement in 1980). Understood why Roger De Vlaeminck will always remain Monsieur Roubaix?
