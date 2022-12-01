France officially presented this Thursday a claim to FIFA for the annulment of Antoine Griezmann’s goal that would have led to a 1-1 draw in the last match of the group stage of the Qatar World Cup.

The French Football Federation (FFF) He considers that this goal, annulled by the referee for offside after having consulted the VAR, should have been validated.

The New Zealand referee Matthew Conger At first he gave the goal for good, allowed Tunisia to take the center and even whistled the end of the game, at which time he was alerted by the VAR.

After viewing the images, he decided to cancel the goal and delayed the end of the game. The FFF argues that, according to the regulations, VAR cannot be used once the match has resumed, that is, after the Tunisians’ kick-off, which for some specific cases: “to carry out an analysis in case of mistaken identity or infraction subject to expulsion (violence, spitting, biting, hurtful, rude or insulting words or acts)”.

The defense

France considers that none of these aspects had been fulfilled, which did not justify the referee resorting to the video after having approved the goal and having allowed Tunisia take out of center

The referee’s decision, which marked France’s first defeat in a World Cup since the 2014 quarterfinals against Germany, did not change anything to the classification, since

France finished first in the group and Tunisia eliminated.

“If they have claimed it, it is because they will have their arguments, but it will not have any influence,” said attacker Kingsley Coman, while his teammate Randal Kolo Muani assured that “it would mean one more goal for Griezmann’s personal account” and “a little more of morale, because a draw is better than a defeat”.

EFE