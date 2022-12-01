In September, to the great joy of gamers and fighting game fans, Bandai Namco he revealed Tekken 8, the new installment of the infamous series and which is currently under development. Although basically little was known about it, the first video made quite a bit of noise, and apparently this noise will become a real roar during the The Game Awards.

In fact, according to a teaser published on Twitter by Aris, the game will be present during the awards ceremony of the games of the year, complete with photos to confirm it. Will we know the release date? Perhaps. There is very little chance that this is fake news, as you can also see from the tweet in question:

As we already told you in the announcement, The Game Awards will take place on the 8th of Decemberand all the nominations have already been published on the official website of the event, and you too you can vote who you think were the most deserving video games, creators, and eSports athletes of the year.

Tekken 8 arrives with great fanfare after the decent work done by Tekken 7, which even if it has adopted a DLC policy that has not gone down well with many, has been able to insert some interesting gameplay. Could the new game also have several new modes in store for us?