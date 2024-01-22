The case of the French boy who lived alone between the ages of 9 and 11, reason why his mother was judicially convictedhas had an impact this week in France.

A court in Angoulême (center) sentenced the mother to six months of electronic monitoringafter considering abandonment proven because she had gone to live with a friend after her husband's divorce.

The boy stayed in the small town of Nersac and fed himself as best he could.of cold food that he sometimes stole and sometimes was given by the neighbors of the social housing block in which he lived.

The Charente Libre newspaper, which covers this case, details exactly that during the two years that the child was alone, specifically between 2020 and 2022, He ate cold cans, cakes and tomatoes that he stole from inside the building where he slept.

On the other hand, There were times when he found himself without heating and/or electricity, so he had to go to bed to sleep with duvets and bathe in completely cold water.

Social services and the school did not detect anything because the boy was a good student who did his homework and came to the center properly dressed.

The investigations managed to reach the conclusion with evidence that the mother lived in her partner's house, a few kilometers from where her son lived. Sometimes I visited him to give him food.as expressed at the hearing by the president of the court.

“I challenge anyone who can say that they would have detected this situation,” he told the mayor of Nersac, Barbara Coutourier, to local media.

However, it was some neighbors who finally raised the alarm.

The 39-year-old mother defended her innocence in court, but she was found guilty after the testimony of some neighbors and the prosecutor's investigation, which showed that there was no adult in the apartment and that the refrigerator was empty.

In addition, telephone data showed that the mother did not sleep with her son I didn't even accompany him to school.

