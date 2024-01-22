In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the historical and factual causes of the security crisis that Ecuador is suffering with the epicenter in its prisons. In 2023, Ecuador broke its record for drug seizures and murders with a homicide rate of 46 per 100,000 inhabitants. Drug trafficking has silently emerged as a parallel power to the state that controls judges, generals and police. What's going on?

The murder of one of the country's main prosecutors in broad daylight, without any escort at his side, has been the latest chapter in the wave of violence that Ecuador is suffering, a crisis that these days has its epicenter in the prisons under the power of the mafias.

In the last three years there have been riots in prisons, assaults, bombs in barracks and police stations and selective assassinations of politicians and presidential candidates. We analyze the historical causes of the crisis in Ecuador with our guests:

– Emmanuelle Sinardet, professor, director of the Center for Ecuadorian Studies at the Paris Nanterre University.

– Gaspard Estrada, executive director of the Latin American and Caribbean Political Observatory of Sciences Po.

– Margot Loizillon, investigative journalist on Latin American issues and former editor-in-chief of France 24 en Español.