Macron, 44, was elected after receiving 58 percent of the vote, compared to 42 percent for candidate Le Pen, 53, according to preliminary results.

Opinion polls in the past few days have shown Macron a narrow lead over his rival, and analysts said Le Pen remains unpalatable to many voters despite her efforts to improve her image and temper some of the policies of her National Rally party.

As of 5 p.m., 63.23 percent of voters cast their ballots, two percentage points lower than the 2017 elections.

In the first round, Macron won about 28 percent of the vote, compared to 23.15 percent for the far-right candidate.

Observers say that Macron will face a difficult second period in office, especially due to the repercussions of the Ukraine war on the global economy, in addition to the protests facing his reform plan, which aims to encourage the business environment, including raising the retirement age from 62 to 65 years.

The first challenge for President Macron is to win the parliamentary elections expected in June to secure a majority that can support the implementation of his program.

It is noteworthy that no French president has been able to win a second term during the past two decades, as the last of them was Jacques Chirac in the May 2002 elections.