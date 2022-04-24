The regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament is nearing completion. In the absence of only one day, the gap between the teams that truly have the opportunity to be champions and those that will hardly achieve it is beginning to be determined.
In recent weeks, things have changed a lot and many teams have gone into losing streaks or have begun to raise doubts, while there are others that continue to emerge as favorites to win the title.
For this reason, in the following list we present those who we believe could be the best candidates for the championship.
the strip of Nicholas Larcamon The tournament began in a spectacular way that placed them as general leaders in the first weeks, but they lost little ground against Pachuca and Tigres, however, they have done what is necessary to stay within the first four and although on the last day they could leave of that area if they don’t win, they can give the surprise in the final phase.
The Celeste Machine has had a few difficult weeks lately, it has left the qualifying zone directly to the Liguilla, but this Sunday it could recover ground and take over a position on the last day.
Unfortunately, the multiple absences they have had throughout the contest, due to injuries due to the load of activity, have caused them to lose several starting players, so they have lost many points in the course of it.
With all that, you can not rule out the team of Reynoso that, although he does not show his best version, he can be considered an important rival later on.
The group of San Nicolás de los Garza directed by Michael Herrera He became the general leader and it was even thought that he would be the top candidate finishing the final phase, but with his recent consecutive defeats they have raised doubts about his performance.
They will remain as second in the standings and in Liguilla they will be able to show another facet, however, in the final stretch of the regular tournament they do not arrive as the favorites compared to a couple of weeks.
On matchday 10 nobody gave a peso for the azulcrema team, Santiago Solari left them in the last positions of the classification and they reached rock bottom, however, with the arrival of Ferdinand Ortiz It changed their face and they have achieved six wins in a row that at the moment they have the opportunity to get into the Liguilla directly.
In any case, be it Playoffs or playoffs, what they achieved in recent weeks was already a great process, so much so that at this time they can be considered a dangerous rival.
with the Tuzos of William Almadathe South American coach has revived a great institution after several mediocre tournaments and now they are leaders of the standings and the favorite to win the championship.
They have only lost twice and that gives them great confidence so much so that they have shown their superiority against good synods that make us think that they will truly be a rival to fear in the final phase.
