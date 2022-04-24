Unfortunately, the multiple absences they have had throughout the contest, due to injuries due to the load of activity, have caused them to lose several starting players, so they have lost many points in the course of it.

With all that, you can not rule out the team of Reynoso that, although he does not show his best version, he can be considered an important rival later on.

They will remain as second in the standings and in Liguilla they will be able to show another facet, however, in the final stretch of the regular tournament they do not arrive as the favorites compared to a couple of weeks.

In any case, be it Playoffs or playoffs, what they achieved in recent weeks was already a great process, so much so that at this time they can be considered a dangerous rival.

They have only lost twice and that gives them great confidence so much so that they have shown their superiority against good synods that make us think that they will truly be a rival to fear in the final phase.