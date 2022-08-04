French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne announced on Thursday that she will appoint an LGBTQ+ ambassador at the end of the year to defend the rights of this group on the international stage.

During an event in Orleans, in the central region of the country, on the occasion of the commemoration of 40 years of the decriminalization of homosexuality in France, the head of government assured that this new position will coordinate the actions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His task will be to fight against discrimination against the group, promote their rights and defend “the universal decriminalization of homosexuality and trans identity”, Borne said.

The French prime minister denounced “the fact that the rights of homosexuals are being questioned, including in the European system”, in a veiled allusion to Viktor Orban’s Hungary, which, according to her, justifies the creation of this new post.

On August 4, 1982, the French left removed from the Penal Code the penalties imposed for homosexual relations, which had been introduced by the Vichy regime during the German invasion in World War II. That same day, the first LGBTQ+ Pride demonstration took place in France.

Borne highlighted the “legislative progress for the LGBTQ+ community in the last five years” since President Emmanuel Macron came to power.

In this regard, she cited access to medically assisted reproduction for all women and the ban on conversion therapies.

Élisabeth Borne thanked the “exemplary” work of LGBTQ+ centers and associations in the country, which are “an identifiable and accessible entry point” for the “large number of people who do not know who to turn to”.

In this regard, he announced the creation of a €3 million fund to create ten new LGBTQ+ centers in France and reinforce the 35 that already exist.

The prime minister proposed that there be at least two centers for each region of metropolitan France and one for each overseas region.