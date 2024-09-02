RIA Novosti: Fragments characteristic of NATO shells found in Donetsk

Fragments characteristic of NATO cluster submunitions were found in Staromikhaylovka, Kirovsky district, Donetsk. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

It is specified that fragments with “scales” and specific white ribbons were found at the scene of the incident. Due to their appearance, the ammunition is called “bells”.

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin reported that five children were injured in the village of Staromikhaylovka as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a shopping center in Donetsk. At the time of the explosion, more than 100 people were inside. Before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used 155-millimeter shells during the shelling of Gorlovka in the DPR.