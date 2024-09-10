Ciudad Juarez.– Two candles, one white and one pink, were placed at the exact spots where two people fell dead on Saturday night, when a massacre occurred at a quinceañera.

The house, the scene of the armed attack against mostly teenagers, remains closed.

Nearly 48 hours after the tragedy in which five people were killed and four more were injured, no arrests have yet been reported.

According to initial investigations, there was only one shooter and the weapon used was a 9mm pistol.

“They came into my house and the kids ran around on my roof. We saw only young people. In the afternoon they started to arrive and there were a lot of them. The house was full and they were on the sidewalk and in the street,” recalled a neighbor.

Another mentioned that a few blocks from the site of the massacre another quinceañera was being celebrated, but the municipal police arrived at the house and asked them to end the celebration and take cover.

The armed attack occurred on Saturday night in the San Felipe del Real neighborhood in the western part of the city during a quinceañera celebration.

The attack has been unofficially attributed to an internal conflict between gangs belonging to the same organised crime group.

The attack occurred at the intersection of Marcelo Caraveo and Santa Isabel streets, in the northwest of the city and near Federal Secondary School Number 3, where this afternoon parents asked the school management to take their children home in response to unconfirmed reports of another attack.