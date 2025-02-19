The president of the United States, Donald Trumphe has been in favor of his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, Celebrate elections in Ukraine as part of the peace agreement with Russia. “The leader of Ukraine, I hate it, but has an approval index of 4% and is a country that has exploded in pieces,” he said since his Mar-a-Lago residence hours after the meeting between the US and Russia in Russia in Riad. However, the American press has denied this percentage, which is around 50%.

At a press conference point, the US president has even suggested that kyiv began the war. “They were present for three years. They should have put an end after three years. They should never have started [la guerra]. An agreement could have been reached, “he said in allusion to a conflict that was initiated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putinon February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, the president of France, Emmanuel Macronstill in its efforts to lead a solution for Ukraine and Russia and this Wednesday will organize a second meeting in Paris that will attend representatives of “several European and non -European states.”