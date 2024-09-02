Mexico City.- At the start of the 66th Legislature, the opposition warned of the danger posed by the reforms promoted by the Fourth Transformation and criticized the installation of a “comfortable and partial” Legislative Branch with an artificial majority.

“This legislature will begin with the most ambitious and dangerous agenda for constitutional change that we can remember in contemporary Mexico,” said Senator Clemente Castañeda, coordinator of MC.

“If these reforms that we are about to discuss pass, the destruction of democracy from within democracy itself will be a reality, they will inaugurate a constitutional autocracy,” he said, which provoked shouts. It is worrying, he added, that all this bunch of nonsense is already conditioning the future of the next President of Mexico.

Castañeda also criticized the “artificial qualified majority” of Morena and its allies, which, he said, is a fraud against democracy.

“I cannot fail to denounce the distortion that has been consummated and that means a very serious precedent for our democracy,” he said. “We began this Legislature with a majority won at the polls, the product of a deeply unfair electoral contest that has now been artificially and unconstitutionally inflated thanks to a model that allows the arrangement of the party leadership to be above the popular will.” Similarly, he acknowledged the Government’s successes, for example, advances in labor policy, the increase in the minimum wage, advanced legislation on gender and the expansion of social programs. However, he questioned whether these changes are sufficient to really speak of a transformation of public life. “The failed security strategy of the last two six-year terms not only continued, but the militarization of the country deepened and peace was not achieved; corruption did not end, but rather the margins of discretion and opacity were expanded,” he added. On behalf of the PRI, Deputy Marcela Guerra warned that they will raise their voices as many times as necessary “with energy and determination, with the force of reason, but also with the force of arguments.” “Those who govern, those who have that privilege, also have insurmountable responsibilities: one of them is to act with a profound democratic vocation and in democracy all voices must be heard, even those that do not coincide with what we think.” The legislator called for promoting the exchange of ideas in the debate, “since a comfortable and partial Legislative Power is of no use to the country.” She maintained that they will collaborate with the Government only on proposals that they judge positive for Mexico and will reject with reasons and firmness those that they consider affect society. “Comrades, we do not believe in rushing to approve reforms, we reject the proposal for reform of the Judicial Power that we consider incomplete,” she said. In light of this, Guerra called for overcoming differences and moving towards agreement. Noemí Luna, coordinator of the PAN deputies, began by complaining about the speech of Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of the Interior, which, she said, was not agreed upon. Similarly, she criticized the overrepresentation in San Lázaro. “Make no mistake, no one gave you a qualified majority, here there is an artificial majority, a majority that contrasts with what happened at the polls,” she said. “Do not forget, comrades of the ruling party, 43 percent of the voters did not vote for you.” She accused that with the transfer of votes and formulas they achieved a majority that the citizens of Mexico did not give them. The PAN member offered to be a firm, fair, critical, but also constructive Opposition. “We draw our line against the destruction of the institutions of the Mexican State, we are the Opposition and we draw our line against the judicial reform that is clearly revenge and not a search for improvement,” she said.