Fragili: the previews (plot and cast) of the series on Canale 5

Fragili is the series broadcast tonight, August 16, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Canale 5. It is a miniseries in two parts, both of which are broadcast tonight, for a duration of about four hours. Let’s see together the previews, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot and previews

At the heart of the story, which is loosely based on a true story, is generational integration. A group of elderly people are suddenly evicted from a nursing home and find themselves in an educational community for children without families. After an initial phase of generational conflict, young and old will unite in one large family, creating emotional bonds between missed grandparents and improvised grandchildren.

Fragile: the cast of the series

We have seen the plot, but who is the cast of Fragili? Focused on the integration between the elderly and the young, the fiction produced by Sunshine and directed by Raffaele Mertes boasts a cast that includes, among others, Barbara Bouchet, Corinne Clery, Massimo Dapporto, Maurizio Mattioli, Barbara Alberti and, for the first time on the set, Filippo Bordignon, an athlete and dancer with Down syndrome.