It will finally be available on August 20th Black Myth: Wukonga title that the public has been waiting for for years, and many expect it to be a contender for Game of the Year. Thus, today the first reviews of this installment were published, including ours, and It seems that not all expectations were met.

At this moment, Black Myth: Wukong It has a rating of 82 on Metacritic, where 48 different reviews are being taken into consideration.It is important to mention that at the moment we only found opinions related to the PC version. This is what Gamingbolt commented on the matter:

“Black Myth: Wukong offers impressive combat, stellar production quality, and unforgettable boss fights. Its few quirks don’t stop it from being one of the best games of the genre in recent history.”

For its part, IGN has noted:

“Despite some frustrating technical issues, Black Myth: Wukong is a great action game with fantastic combat, exciting bosses, tantalizing secrets, and a beautiful world.”

Similarly, Windows Central added:

“All in all, Black Myth: Wukong is a very solid action RPG, with exciting cinematic boss fights, diverse and gorgeously rendered environments, a rich combat system packed with building options, and a well-told story. However, it is held back by bland level design and disappointing enemy variety, along with a superfluous equipment system and some noteworthy performance issues.”

In general, the reception of Black Myth: Wukong is positive, with most reviews pointing to combat and exploration as the plus points of the experience. However, the technical performance of the PC version is something that has substantially affected the final result. We remind you that Black Myth: Wukong Coming to PlayStation 5 and PC on August 20followed by an Xbox Series X|S version at a later date. In related news, you can check out our review of this title here.

Author’s Note:

As I mentioned in my review, Black Myth: Wukong It’s a very fun game, with great combat, entertaining match-ups, and a big world to explore. However, the technical performance on PC ruins a lot of what makes this title special.

Via: Metacritic