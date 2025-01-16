After a year and three months of barbarism, Hamas and Israel lay down their weapons and the bombs stop about Gaza. The truce includes an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners in a first phase, and a subsequent project of reconstruction of the Strip, which shows that the agreement was born with a definitive vocation. And that is why it is so important that the international community, witnessing the horror all this time, protects this weak peace by all possible means. There is always a time for peacealthough it is always late for victims.