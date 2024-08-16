Fragile streaming and live tv: where to watch the series

Where to watch Fragili live on TV and streaming? At the center of the story, which is freely inspired by a true story, generational integration. A group of elderly people who are suddenly evicted from the nursing home and find themselves in an educational community for children without families. After an initial phase of generational conflict, young and old will unite in one large family, creating emotional bonds between missed grandparents and improvised grandchildren. With Massimo Dapporto and Barbara Bouchet. Appointment tonight, August 16, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Canale 5. Here is all the information.

On TV

Fragili airs tonight, August 16, 2024, at 9:20 p.m. on Canale 5 for the first time ever. It is a mini series in two parts, both of which are broadcast tonight, in prime time and late night. There will therefore be no other episodes in the coming days. The duration is approximately four hours in total, until half past one.

Fragile live streaming

If you are not at home you can catch up on Fragili in streaming or on demand on the Mediaset Infinity platform.