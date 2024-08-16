Weekend over

Fabio Di Giannantonio will not take part in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix and will also skip tomorrow’s qualifying and Sprint race. The weekend in Styria for the 25-year-old Roman rider, who has had an excellent season so far with the VR46 team, therefore ended with the unfortunate crash during pre-qualifying at turn 8.

Diggia declared ‘unfit’‘

It was immediately clear that the consequences of the ‘Diggia’ slip would not be light and immediately after the end of the shift the first medical report arrived, which indicated a Left shoulder dislocation and the need for hospitalizationsince the medical center had not been able to intervene on the injured area.

Now unfortunately from the official channels of the Italian team has arrived the confirmation of what could already be feared: Di Giannantonio has in fact been declared ‘unfit’ for the rest of the weekendThe team owned by Valentino Rossi, who is also present in the paddock this weekend, will therefore have to rely only on Marco Bezzecchi, while waiting for the recovery of their #49 for the next races.