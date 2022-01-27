Home page politics

Those affected with risk patients and adults at particular risk can now be vaccinated again © Oliver Berg / dpa

Israel begins fourth coronavirus vaccination for adults with pre-existing conditions.

Tel Aviv – Israel begins fourth coronavirus vaccination for adults with pre-existing conditions. Those affected with risk factors for serious illnesses in the event of a corona infection and their carers could now be vaccinated again, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday evening. Adults who are exposed to a particular risk of infection at work are also eligible. Director General Nachman Asch decided this. The only requirement for the fourth vaccination is that the third vaccination was at least four months ago.

Asch is only partially following a recommendation from an expert council working for the Ministry of Health. On Tuesday, the panel recommended a fourth vaccination against the corona virus for everyone aged 18 and over – from five months after the third vaccination.

Asch’s decision was made on the basis of positive experiences with the fourth vaccination for people over 60, it said. This shows protection against infection that is twice as good as after the third vaccination. The protection against a serious illness is even three to five times as high.

In Israel, more than 610,000 people have already received a fourth dose of the vaccine. So far, the recommendation only applied to people over the age of 60, immunocompromised people and medical staff. (dpa)