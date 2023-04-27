A four-year-old boy drowned in pool from a hotel in Vallarta PortWednesday April 26.

The family originally from Aguascalientes had just two hours of arriving on vacation when the tragedy occurred.

The minor was in the area of ​​the wading pool but apparently he went to the deep area without anyone noticing, as documented by Milenio.

When his relatives realized the child was at the bottom of the pool, so they immediately took him out.

After the report, elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters went to the Hotel Marsol and located the child receiving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), however, He no longer had vital signs.

One of the minor’s relatives assured that the child had been in the water for at least 10 minutes.

The Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge of investigating the death of the four-year-old boy.

