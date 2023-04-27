The Supervisory Board (RvC) of construction companies Strukton and Oranjewoud wants Gerard Sanderink to be suspended indefinitely. A request for this was submitted to the Enterprise Chamber on Thursday. Sanderink is CEO of both companies and all subsidiaries. He had already been put aside as a director in March, that was on a temporary basis.

“For the peace and stability of the company, a longer suspension of Mr Sanderink as CEO is necessary,” the Supervisory Board writes. in a statement. It would have been requested “to extend the suspension and also to remove Mr Sanderink for a longer period of time as an indirect major shareholder of Oranjewoud and Strukton Groep.” Strukton benefits from peace and quiet: losses were incurred in 2020 and 2021 and the construction company’s turnover also fell. The fact that a profit was made last year was mainly due to the sale of a subsidiary.

When Sanderink was pushed aside in March, at the time for a period of three months, ‘a period of incidents surrounding Mr Sanderink’ was given as the reason. Sanderink was also suspended from the technology company Centric in November 2022, which he had founded himself. He also lost all his shares in that company. According to the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, there was “reason to doubt Sanderink’s ability to make rational decisions”.

The Enterprise Chamber ruled that Sanderink was unable to separate his work at Centric from his private life. This referred to the legal conflicts between Sanderink and his ex-wife Brigitte van Egten, which he fought out in public. His relationship with the controversial self-proclaimed cyber expert Rian van Rijbroek also generated negative publicity. These conflicts directly affected Centric, which carried out government contracts, because large customers walked away from the company.