Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:34



A dense cloud of black smoke coming from the second floor of a building alerted the residents of Rosario de La Ñora Street this Saturday morning. The fire, which originated in the kitchen, caused firefighters from the City Council’s SEIS, agents from the Murcia Local Police and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency Management Department to travel to one of the main avenues of the Murcia district. 061.

Firefighters and health workers, on Rosario Street.



AGA







The health workers treated two women, aged 29 and 57, and two men, aged 22 and 47, for anxiety attacks. However, they did not need to be transferred to a health center, according to 112 sources. At 11:45 a.m., more than an hour after the alarms went off in the area, the firefighters declared the fire extinguished with no further consequences to regret.