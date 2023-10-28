Apex Legends is about to expand into the new one season 19, called Scintillawhich shows itself in this gameplay trailerillustrating some new features coming to the famous multiplayer shooter from Respawn.

The main element of the new season is Conduits, the new character introduced within the cast, presented with the launch trailer. This is Valentina Coffey, a particularly fast fighter, able to support her teammates with a shield and move quickly between the lines.

Conduit belongs to the support class and is able to use the Radiant Transfer technical ability, sending energy to a companion and thus providing them with temporary shields.

The passive ability is Saviors Speed, which increases speed temporarily, while the Ultimate Ability is Energy Barricade, which launches a series of waves capable of damaging and slowing down enemies.