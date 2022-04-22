Four sets of Siphon Filter could be on their way to PlayStation 4 and 5or at least that is what the finding of some records found in Korea suggests.

The administration committee of the Asian country received the request for classification intended for the latest generation consoles from Sonywhich could indicate several things.

The four games Siphon Filter in question are the first two installments, plus Dark Mirror and Logan’s Shadow.

These records could indicate two things: that Sony is planning to remaster them and release a collection, or that they will be included with the new subscription model.

The second option sounds much more likely, since all four sets of Siphon Filter they would be an interesting complement for lovers of classic titles.

Unfortunately, the third installment of the saga, as well as The Omega Strain They were left out, so we probably won’t see them on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The only thing that remains for us is to wait for the company to make an official announcement to know exactly what they plan with this action franchise, meanwhile, everything is speculation.

What are the four registered Siphon Filter games about?

This IP, created by eideticnow Bend Studioset in 1999, blends stealth action elements with a third-person perspective.

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Logan and Lian Xing were introduced as the original protagonists of the saga and continued to appear in subsequent installments, so they are recognized by a large audience.

The four games Siphon Filter that could come to PlayStation 4 and 5 were released in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007, the year we stopped seeing them, so their return is generating anticipation.

We’ll see if they make the official announcement soon or if everything remains an unfinished project as has happened on other occasions.

