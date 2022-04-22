In Italy in 2021 i have increased car theft after the slight decline recorded in 2020 for the first lockdown from Covid. In total over the past year they have been stolen 75,471 between cars, off-road vehicles and vans.

For the past 10 years they are over 1 million those whose traces have been lost, among them 682,000 carswhile the remainder is made up of motorcycles, light commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles.

How many cars have been stolen in Italy?

Going into detail in 2021 (according to the unconsolidated data of the Traffic Police) they were stolen in Italy 75,471 between cars, off-road vehicles and vans (6,289 per month, 210 per day, almost 9 per hour), 0.63% more than the previous year.

Nothing changes about the ranking of the regions most at risk that continue to be concentrated in the Center-South: the Campania confirms once again in first place with 20,499 thefts, then the Lazio (13,050) and the Apulia (12,850). Follows the Sicily (9,194) and, first region of the North, the Lombardy (8,024).

On over 75,000 vehicles stolen, according to research data Viasat) have been found a little more than 28 thousand cars (37.59% of the total). Traces of the remaining over 47 thousand cars are lost.

Analyzing the trend of the last 10 years, the alarming data concerns precisely the army of stolen vehicles and never recovered: have now reached 1,005,778 units. Of these, 682,805 are cars, the remainder are off-road vehicles, motorcycles / scooters, light commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles.

Most stolen cars in Italy, the Panda leads the ranking

The pandemic has not changed the first positions in the ranking of the most cared for by thieves, with the first positions occupied by popular models on the market, with the national manufacturer as protagonist. Panda, Cinquecento, Punto and Y.

In fact, they are the most stolen models and are generally stolen to commit other crimes (thefts and / or robberies) or to resell spare parts. The high-end cars ei Suv (last year 1,273 were stolen and only 34% were found) mostly disappear on commission” and instead they take the path of foreign markets: from the Middle East to Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania. Until before the war, Russia was also an important “buyer”.

The primacy of the Panda with 8,816 subtractions (over 1 car stolen out of 10 is Panda), in the following positions there is a place 500 (6,743 units subtracted), the Point (5,292), la Ypsilon (2,979) and the smart ForTwo (1,389). In the second part of the ranking, other cars have been in the sights of car thieves for years: Volkswagen Golf (1,381), Clio (1,284), Fiesta (1,059), Race (824) and One (559).

However, they also sell like hot cakes 500 Abarth even if in smaller numbers or prestigious historic cars such as the Lancia Delta Integrale.

RANKING of the most stolen cars in Italy TOP TEN

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE THEFT 1. Fiat Panda 8,816 2. Fiat 500 6,743 3. Fiat Point 5,292 4. Launch Ypsilon 2,979 5. Smart ForTwo 1,389 6. Volkswagen Golf 1.381 7. Renault Clio 1,284 8. Ford Fiesta 1.059 9. Opel Race 824 10. Fiat One 559

Most stolen SUV in Italy

In recent years, the tendential difficulty in recovering the Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) stolen. Out of 2,687 only 889 (33%) were found. A problem in the findings that reaches critical levels in some territories such as Puglia, Lazio and Campania in which criminal organizations manage to lose track of these vehicles in 75% of cases.

It goes without saying that these three regions are also those most at risk of theft for SUVs. Three of them host the 71% of criminal incidents.

The SUV most sought after by thieves remains by far the Qasqai (even 1 SUV out of 5 stolen), followed by the Range Rover (1 out of 10) and the new entry Hyundai Tucson.

The ranking of thieves’ favorite SUVs sees in the top 10 positions: Nissan Qashqai, Range Rover, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Rav4, Kia Sportage, Range Rover Evoque, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz ML, Mitsubishi Pajero and BMW X5.

RANKING SUV most stolen in Italy TOP TEN

POS BRAND TEMPLATE THEFT 1. Nissan Qashqai 555 2. Land Rover Range Rover 229 3. Hyundai Tucson 166 4. Toyota Rav4 161 5. Kia Sportage 148 6. Range Rover Evoque 134 7. BMW X1 63 8. Mercedes-Benz ML 49 8. Mitsubishi Pajero 48 10. BMW X5 42

Where are more cars stolen in Italy?

Car thefts in Italy are mainly concentrated in 5 Regionswhere 83% of national thefts are recorded: Campania, Lazio, Puglia, Sicily and Lombardy.

There Campania confirmed the sad record, with over 19 thousand car thefts On the other hand, recoveries fell by 22% and the possibility of finding your car after a theft was reduced to 30% (less than one in three cars returned randomly).

In the ranking of the most affected Regions they follow at a distance Lazio (13,391 car thefts), Puglia (12,700), Sicily (8,498), Lombardy (8,188). According to the latest figures from the Ministry, the Lazioin particular, among the most affected Regions is that in which fewer vehicles are recovered: only 28%.

