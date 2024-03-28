Bank of Italy, 2023 budget approved

There interest rate policy high to deal with the inflation decided by ECB, which sent the Eurotower accounts into the red, also weighs on the balance sheet of the Bank of Italy which however, thanks to the considerable accumulated funds in the past with “principles of prudence”, it still allows a Net income of 815 million euros. This was announced by the governor Fabio Panetta at the meeting of participants according to which the gross loss of 7.1 billion was covered by 5.6 billion risk fund general and the 2.3 billion in tax recovery. The return to profitaccording to Panetta, will exist in 2025.

“At the end of 2023 the balance sheet assets of the Bank of Italy amounted to 1,253 billion, 223 less than in 2022″, underlined the governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, speaking at the Assembly of participants of the Bank of Italy. “The reduction – he explained – is destined to continue in the current financial year for the remaining years refunds of TltrO3 operations and as a result of the decisions of the Governing Council of the ECB regarding the deadline for the renewal of expiring securities. On the assets side, similarly to what has been observed for the other central banks of the Eurosystem, the contraction is mainly attributable to refinancing operationsdecreased from 356 to 150 billion”. “It toomonetary policy issues – he continued – they decreased, but to a lesser extent: at the end of 2023 they amounted to 657 billion, 39 less than the previous year, and were made up of approximately 600 billion in Italian government bonds. On the liabilities side, the decline affected both i bank depositsdecreased by 57 billion, and – above all – the Bank's debt balance in the Target system, decreased from 684 to 521 billion”.

“The significant reduction in this last item is largely attributable to the net purchases of Italian securities, mainly public, by foreign investors and the expansion of net funding abroad by Italian banks. These liquidity inflows were partially offset by investments in foreign securities made by Italian residents. At the decrease in the debt balance the third and fourth installments of the funds relating to the Recovery and Resilience Device, disbursed to the Italian State through the Target system, contributed. The Target deficit continued to decline in the early months of 2024; in March it averaged around 500 billion”, concluded Panetta.