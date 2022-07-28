Four men belonging to the ‘Los Toreros’ clan, between the ages of 25 and 35, have been arrested for being involved in the double homicide in the Las 600 neighborhood in Cartagena. The alleged perpetrators of the crime are accused of attempted murder, breaking and entering and belonging to a criminal group.

The crime occurred in November 2021, when several armed individuals assaulted the home of a trafficker in the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood, killing two of the assailants, one of them in the act and the other days later after receiving a bullet wound to the head. As a result of the shooting, the occupant of the house was also wounded by a bullet in the abdomen.

Initially, three people were arrested, being the inhabitant of the assaulted house himself, as the alleged perpetrator of the two homicides and for drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons, as well as two of the assailants who were charged the crimes of attempted murder and breaking and entering.

The exhaustive investigations carried out by the National Police Crimes Against Persons Group culminated in the identification and arrest of four other men of Spanish nationality who participated in the assault, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of attempted homicide, abode and belonging to a criminal group.

The agents carried out three searches in as many homes, locating in one of them a marijuana plantation, with 199 plants weighing approximately 25 kg, in addition to €2,500 and several mobile terminals, proceeding to the arrest of its 43-year-old resident and mother of one of the detainees, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health.

The four arrested for the assault, three of them with police records, were brought to justice, ordering their entry into prison.