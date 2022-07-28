PETER RE LORCA. Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:38



Lorca Deportiva has chosen Monday August 1 to start the preseason. Sergio Aracil’s squad is incomplete due to the lack of forwards and defenders. In fact, two of the targets are attacking midfielder Dani Bermejo and striker Ballesta. The first, a 22-year-old from Lorca, is a right winger from the Lorca CF Base academy. He later went through Huércal Overa, Lorca B, Águilas, Salamanca B and La Unión, his last team.

Ballesta, meanwhile, is a center forward who played for Águilas, Crevillente, Imperial, Muleño, La Roda, Pinatar, Lorca Deportiva, Lorca FC and Cartagena Fútbol Club before signing for Mar Menor last January.