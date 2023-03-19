Seventeen years after the last promotion, even it was the day of Serie A, Catania finds happiness and the hope of a rebirth on the national stage. In Caltanissetta the 3-1 at Canicattì earned promotion to Serie C with six rounds to go: 24 wins, 14 of which at home without ever losing points, the best defense, the most prolific attack with 63 goals. A record-breaking team in the season in which entrepreneur Ross Pelligra took away city football after the indecorous bankruptcy of April 9, 2022.

SICILIANS IN CELEBRATION

The last act was signed by the 4-1 win against Canicattì with goals from Sarao, Palermo, Jefferson and Vitale, but the team coached by Giovanni Ferraro led the season from the start, even accumulating a 20-point lead before the match today. Ross Pelligra from Australia promises: “We will also be protagonists in Serie C, our project foresees the return of the whole city to Serie A, the construction of a sports center to give all the boys of Catania the opportunity to play football in the own city”. At the end of the match also the fireworks and the invasion of the field to celebrate a moment of rebirth of a square in the South which for nine years has experienced bitter moments and failed revival.