Four-time Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe recently expressed his willingness to return once again as the iconic villain of Spider-Manthat is to say Green Goblin.

The actor is best known for having played the role of Norman Osborne / Green Goblin in Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. Also the actor has held the role of Goblin again in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Despite that apparition it seemed close the character arcin a recent interview given to reverse the actor revealed that would return again in the guise of the villain. Here are his words about it:

If things go well, why not? It’s a big role. I liked that he played dual roles both times. The two experiences were very different, but I enjoyed both.

Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborne made its first appearance in 2002 in the first film of the aforementioned Raimi trilogy. Dafoe would later fill the role again with small appearances in the two sequels of the aforementioned trilogy.

The actor then returned, as already mentioned above, in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that saw the return of other actors and characters from Sam Raimi’s trilogy including Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

At this point, with the doors of the Multiverse now open wide Marvel Cinematic Universea further return of the actor in the role of the character cannot be excluded.