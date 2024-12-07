Four dead and four injured when a building collapses in The Hague after two explosions

At least four people died and many others were injured by the partial collapse this Saturday of a residential building in the Dutch city of The Hague, after two explosions for still unknown causes and after the latest count of victims by the authorities.

The rescue services have managed to locate four bodies from the rubble and continue searching for other possible victims, after recovering alive this afternoon a person who has been taken to the hospital, local authorities reported.

Three other victims of the collapse after the explosions that occurred early this Saturday in the apartment in the Mariahoeve neighborhood of The Hague had already been hospitalized during the morning.

Construction lights have been placed in the damaged area so that the search for victims in the rubble can continue in the dark. The mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, said that searches will also be carried out tonight, although it is unknown who was inside the homes at the time of the incident.

The mayor reported that there were two explosions, one small and the other very strong, but it remains unclear what caused them and if there is a relationship between them. Firefighters located a burned-out car about ten meters from the collapsed building and its possible link to what happened is being investigated, since the vehicles parked behind the affected homes were not affected by the fire.

Furthermore, according to Dutch police, a vehicle left the scene at high speed just after the explosion. Officers are appealing to potential witnesses for help and recordings are being reviewed to try to identify the car, in case it could be linked to the explosions.

A large part of the five homes, all in duplexes, collapsed and, in total, 40 nearby houses were evacuated early in the morning for safety.