The 2024 racing season has officially started with the Costa Brava Rally valid as the first round of the European Historic Rally Championship.

From an initial evaluation of the number of participants in the first important tests this year, it is clear that, despite the difficult situation that the world is experiencing in this troubled period of wars and protests, the world of classic car competitions seems absolutely not to be affected by this reality.

Record number of subscribers

In Spain there are 244 entries: 172 for the competition and 72 for regularity, the first Peter Auto race which will take place at Mugello on 6 and 7 April records 286 entries while for the Tour Auto which will take place at the end of April the entries are 256: 128 in the competition sector and the same number in the regularity sector, with a level of cars present of exceptional quality and historical value.

The excellent health enjoyed by the sector also allows us to notice that there is a flow of new and young drivers appearing on the international scene. It is very important that there is a significant number of young people who, often following the example and footsteps of their parents, intend to invest time and money in this type of competition: Armand Mille, Guenat, Scemama, Traber, Hart are present together with their fathers at the wheel of the family cars while other thirty and forty year olds will be on the track to compete.

The charm of historical ones

The charm of the wonderful cars of the 60s and 70s therefore always remains extremely strong and the arrival of these new generations can only mark a notable step forward for what will be the future of a world that is in any case constantly evolving.

To this must be added the inclusion of cars from subsequent periods and in particular from the Endurance Legend class, which allows the participation in these events of cars which were protagonists of the world endurance championships in the following years up to 2010. This is fundamental because, in the generations to follow, the cars that we can define as the dreams and interests of these new enthusiasts are more connected to more recent periods.

We therefore await the start of these events, at which we will obviously be present, to follow a calendar of races that promise to be extremely competitive and of the highest technical level.

by PIETRO SILVA